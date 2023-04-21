x
Franklin County crash leaves 1 dead

Brenna Denison, 28, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the head-on collision.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg woman passed away at the hospital after a crash on Letterkenny Road.

The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. on April 20.

Pennsylvania State Police say Brenna Denison, 28, was driving north on the roadway when her car crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with a tractor trailer traveling south.

Troopers do not know why Denison drifted into the other lane; there were no witnesses to the deadly collision.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured. 

