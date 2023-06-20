x
Central York School District prepares for final vote on new book policy

On Monday, the school board will make their final vote on Library Resources 109.1.

YORK, Pa. — On Monday, the Central York School District School Board will vote on the final draft of their book policy.

Known as Library Resources 109.1, the final draft would institute a book rating system and give parents the ability to keep their children from accessing certain materials. 

Since the drafting of 109.1, students have been protesting against the possibility of a broader book ban.

It stems from the pulling of two books—"Push" by Sapphire and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Mass—from the high school library after a challenge form was submitted to the district. Current Republican school board candidate Faith Casale said via email she submitted that request. 

There has been 7 drafts of Library Resources 109.1 since then.

But, it seems the school board has finally reached a compromise.

"The fact that they're writing a policy right now to review potentially pulling books out of the library, to me, that's a very positive thing," said Mike Stewart, Central York School Board candidate. 

Casale was not present during the vote on June 13. 

She said in a statement to FOX43:

"I fully support our administration's direction and proposal of a rating system as a way to make parents aware of their children's reading options."

The final vote for Library Resources 109.1 will take place on Monday, June 20.

