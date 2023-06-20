Central York School District prepares for final vote on new book policy

On Monday, the school board will make their final vote on Library Resources 109.1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — On Monday, the Central York School District School Board will vote on the final draft of their book policy.

Known as Library Resources 109.1, the final draft would institute a book rating system and give parents the ability to keep their children from accessing certain materials.

Since the drafting of 109.1, students have been protesting against the possibility of a broader book ban.

It stems from the pulling of two books—"Push" by Sapphire and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Mass—from the high school library after a challenge form was submitted to the district. Current Republican school board candidate Faith Casale said via email she submitted that request.

There has been 7 drafts of Library Resources 109.1 since then.

But, it seems the school board has finally reached a compromise.

"The fact that they're writing a policy right now to review potentially pulling books out of the library, to me, that's a very positive thing," said Mike Stewart, Central York School Board candidate.

Casale was not present during the vote on June 13.

She said in a statement to FOX43:

"I fully support our administration's direction and proposal of a rating system as a way to make parents aware of their children's reading options."