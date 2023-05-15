Central York School District holds first read of revised book policy

The first draft of Library Resources Policy 109.1 is being read on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The first draft of Central York School District's Library Resources 109.1 will be read on Monday.

The school district policy committee members drafted the revised policy last Thursday during a nearly three-hour long committee meeting.

The discussion, heated at times, hung on whether it was the school's responsibility to remove reading material from its library shelves or if the decision was up to the parents.

Nicole Montgomery, director of communications at Central York School District, said that the book rating system, originally proposed back in March, was not included in the draft on Thursday.

Montgomery also says they hope this first draft will be able to take in all viewpoints and work for both students and parents.

"It's important that we get this right, so our students can focus on what matters and making a difference within our communities," said Montgomery. "We have taken into consideration [the students'] thoughts, and we hear them."

However, a source told FOX43 that students said they're not being heard and they will continue to protest if book are not returned to the shelves.

The first draft will be read on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the school district's Education Service Center at 775 Marion Road and will be open for public comment.

A second reading of another draft will be read on June 12.