Students hold memorial for slain Central York teacher, Erin Walker

The Central York community came together on May 31 to honor the life of Erin Walker, a high school teacher who was shot and killed over a week ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The Central York community came together on Monday night to remember the life of Erin Walker, a high school teacher who was shot and killed over a week ago.

On Memorial Day, students gathered to honor Walker's legacy and celebrate what would have been her 37th birthday.

Her life ended tragically on May 22, after she was shot and killed by her next-door neighbor, 59-year-old Danny Berry.

“I was in there for the first time since graduating and it’s a completely different feeling knowing that she’s not there," Nick Basile, a 2020 Central York graduate said. "Knowing that I’m not going to get a thank you text back for saying happy birthday or getting any more pictures of her beautiful baby Charlie.”

Basile says Walker was a fun-loving teacher, who was heavily involved with organizing school activities. Kayla Sneidenstricker says she left a lasting impact on students' lives.

“I felt like I was special for getting to know her personally, but then I see she impacted so many lives and that she’s absolutely incredible," Sneidenstricker said.

James Jackson says he spent many days having lunch with Walker, and says she was viewed like another parent to many students.

“My dad passed away my sophomore year, and she was the one I talked to about it," he said. "She helped me through that, so she’s important to me."

Organizers of the memorial sold t-shirts with Walker's name on them. The proceeds will go towards a scholarship fund in her honor. Members of the community also started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Walker family.

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe has raised over $63,000.

"The Go-Fund Me has been going crazy," Sneidenstricker said. "And all the money we raise with the t-shirts will go towards scholarships in her memory, which I think is a great way to keep her living on.”