Central York community reeling after high school teacher killed by neighbor in murder-suicide

The victim, Erin Walker, was a mother and beloved social studies teacher at Central York High School.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors are filled with sadness after a weekend shooting on Hill Street in Spring Garden Township.

Central York High School teacher, 36-year-old Erin Walker, was shot by her next-door neighbor, 59-year-old Daniel Berry, on Saturday evening.

“She had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody and as a mom my heart is broken into pieces," said one of Walker and Berry's neighbors.

Those who lived adjacent, whose Ring doorbell camera captured the incident, say Walker had just returned home from the store when the two got into an argument.

“He had been having disputes with the township over putting a shed in and taking his garage down and he was being impatient and in his impatience.. I guess not respecting her privacy or property and she wanted her privacy and property to be respected and he just was not that kind of person," a neighbor said.

They said they heard yelling, and eventually, shots fired.

“I don’t know if it hit her the first time but multiple shots were fired after the first shot and then she went toward her car where she fell,” a neighbor told us.

Officials say that Berry then turned the gun on himself and died outside the home.

Walker died at the hospital on Sunday.

She had a three-year-old daughter and was a beloved social studies teacher and student advisor at Central York High School.

The district sent a statement to families on Monday, reading in part:

“Miss Walker touched the lives of hundreds of students during her years of service in Central York School District. We feel fortunate for the time we have spent with her. She was a tremendous teacher and an outstanding person, and we are very saddened by her loss.”

Central York school officials say counselors will be on hand for students and staff who need them in the days to come.