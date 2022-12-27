Central Pennsylvania counties footing the bill for New Year's Eve rides

Law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are offering a way for residents to get home without driving drunk this holiday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI.

Organizations in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Lebanon counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.

Those interested in cashing in on the service need only scan the QR code on the flyer above or enter the code "rnzmoZdwRgK" in their digital wallet to receive the credit.