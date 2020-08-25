Central Dauphin elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19; 3 other teachers quarantining

A South Side kindergarten teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, and three other kindergarten teachers are quarantining out of precaution.

A Central Dauphin School District teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 and three other teachers are now quarantining as home as a result.

According to a statement sent to parents of the elementary school, a South Side kindergarten teacher tested positive for COVID-19, and was not present in the school on August 24 or near students.

The district says that as a precaution, three other kindergarten teachers were sent home to quarantine.

You can read Central Dauphin School District's full statement to parents below:

Good afternoon South Side Elementary:

The Central Dauphin School District has been made aware of a kindergarten teacher at South Side who has tested positive for COVID19.

That teacher was not present in school on Monday, August 24, 2020 and has not been around students.

The teacher’s symptoms arose over the weekend and the positive test results were not available until midday. The District took immediate action.

As a precaution and on the advice of the District’s physician, three other kindergarten teachers were sent home to quarantine. There will be appropriate coverage for those classes and teaching will continue.