Teachers union urges a Lancaster County school district to implement more virtual learning options

All Conestoga Valley students who are not enrolled in the school district's Virtual Academy will return to classrooms next week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Conestoga Valley School District will fully reopen schools next week, despite urgent calls from teachers to implement a hybrid plan that incorporates part-time remote learning options.

During a special meeting Monday night, the School Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of a plan to support in-person learning for all students who are not enrolled in the Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy (CVVA). To reduce class sizes, the Board approved a motion to hire six additional staff members—five teachers and one contracted position.

Teachers with the Conestoga Valley Education Association rallied against a full return to classrooms. They argued their classrooms are not big enough to properly social distance and follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I know in my room I’m supposed to have 24 [kids]. If I could have 12, I know I could space them out six feet and keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Kerry Mulvihill, a middle school science teacher.

Teachers urged the school district to consider a hybrid model that allows students to learn remotely a few days out of the week. They felt it was the best way to reduce any potential risks of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“[Board members] are focusing on the importance of having kids in school for a whole variety of reasons. Emotional well-being, providing lunches and breakfasts, mental health issues and all of those are valid things that we do every day in a normal year. What we’re asking for is you have to add safety to that list,” explained Tara Flick, a high school biology teacher.

Conestoga Valley currently offers full-time remote learning through their Virtual Academy (CVVA). There are 301 students (K-6) choosing this option. The district normally has around 40 students enrolled in CVVA.

Board members considered a hybrid plan for students at their high, middle, and elementary schools. With the first day of school one week away, some parents were concerned they would not have enough time to prepare for remote learning under a hybrid plan.

“I think I’m speaking for a lot of families who are not here. A hybrid at an elementary school level I think is going to be a financial thing for a lot of families,” said parent Nathan Hengst.

Teachers still worry about the potential setbacks that in-person learning five days a week for non-CVVA students may create.