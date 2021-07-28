Community reacts to CDC mask guidance change

A teacher says she doesn't mind if she has to wear a mask again, but she hopes she doesn't have to. Another man says it's unfortunate people are being asked to again

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommends people wear masks indoors even if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC says people should do so in areas where there is substantial or high rates of transmission of the virus.

"I hate to see that happening," said Denny White, of Lancaster.

White says it's unfortunate people are being asked to mask up again in places where there is substantial or high spread of COVID-19. He and his wife both got serious cases of COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

"If you're fully vaccinated, I don't know if there is much else you can do," said White. "I think you've done your part at that point. If you're indoors, be conscientious enough to social distance, but I'd hate to see fully vaccinated people have to mask up again."

Earlier this week, Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania will not see another mask mandate or mitigation orders.

"I'm not thinking of that. I'm not trying to be cavalier about it, but at some point, our strategy in PA has been the vaccine, and it has worked," said Wolf.

The administration reaffirmed their stance in a statement today.

"If you want to protect yourself against COVID-19, get the vaccine," added the governor.

In Lancaster County, the level of transmission is moderate. However, nearby Adams County is seeing a high rate of transmission which means the CDC is advising people to wear masks indoors even if vaccinated.

"It has been nice to not have to wear one," said Liz Fluck of Lancaster County.

Fluck, a longtime teacher from Lancaster County, talked about the difficulties of wearing a mask and trying to teach her young students.

"With primary kids, so many kids you teach them, you have to make sure you're teaching sounds and how to decode words," explained Fluck. "They have to see your mouth so that was hard. The kids were amazing. Lots of people say 'oh these kids have to wear masks,' but honestly, they did amazing. They were so good about sanitizing and helping wipe tables down."

Among the new recommendations by the CDC, universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to school, regardless of vaccination status.

"I trust my administration, my principal, and I know they're going to make the best decision for everybody. If we have to wear masks, we have to wear masks, and I know we'll be okay because we did it last year," added Fluck.