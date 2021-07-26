For now, masks & mitigation efforts won’t return to Pennsylvania as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide

The Delta variant is considered highly contagious. Doctors urge unvaccinated people to think about getting the shot.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the United States, Pennsylvania’s Governor said Monday the state isn’t considering bringing back mask requirements or other mitigation efforts at this time.

“Our strategy here in Pennsylvania has been the vaccine. And, that has worked,” said Governor Tom Wolf who noted that every state including Pennsylvania has seen a percentage increase in cases as variants such as the highly-contagious Delta variant continue to spread.

The Governor said that instead Pennsylvania needs to double down on its efforts with the vaccine as he reminded everyone the vaccines are the best tool to keep themselves and their families safe.

The Delta variant is now the main strain of COVID-19 in the country and it is considered highly contagious. Pennsylvania is not listed among the states with the highest COVID-19 cases at this time.

Dr. Mark Goedecker of Wellspan Health told FOX43 last week that “most, if not all, of the admissions that we are seeing at our hospital, Wellspan’s hospitals, are unvaccinated.”

"Those people that receive the shot are very well protected," he said. "You might get COVID. There is that chance. But, you are not going to get hospitalized with it. You're not going to end up on a ventilator and you're not going to die from this. And, those are things that we really want to prevent.”

Dr. Fauci cautions US is heading in wrong direction as #COVID19 cases spike. Let's talk about vaccine hesitancy & if restrictions could come back. Listen as a director @ the YMCA talks about how its working to provide education & access@fox43 https://t.co/fNKq05HD7G pic.twitter.com/MgePTRftvH — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) July 26, 2021

Jose Santiago who heads up the new Welcome Center at the YMCA of the Roses in York said their organization is working to provide education and access to people who are interested in getting a vaccine.

“Thinking of some of the people that we work with, some are homeless. Some are near homeless. And, some are from many countries around the world and they don’t understand our system of care,” said Santiago. He later added, “we don’t tend to push it on anybody. But, we tend to make sure the resource is there. So, if they want it and need it that it’s available.”