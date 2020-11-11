Carlisle Area School District closes four schools temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

All four schools are closed Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The school district plans for students to be back to in-person classes on Monday Nov. 16.

The Carlisle Area School District announced the closure of four of their schools on Nov. 10 after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The four schools are Carlisle High School, Wilson Middle School, Mooreland Elementary School, and North Dickinson Elementary School.

According to the school district's announcement, a teacher at Carlisle High School tested positive after their Nov. 9 test but the teacher had not been in the building since Nov. 5. The staff member is following guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A teacher at Wilson Middle School and a staff member at Mooreland Elementary also tested positive for COVID-19 and they are currently in quarantine in accordance with DOH guidelines.

Students of all four schools will continue to learn via online classes until their return to the schools, currently planned to be on Monday, Nov. 16.