State Capitol Building will glow purple this week in recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Capitol Building will glow purple this week to recognize National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The lighting of the building was coordinated by Marsy's Law for Pennsylvania, a grassroots effort that is seeking to amend the state constitution to "provide victims of crime that are already afforded to the accused and convicted," according to the group.

NCVRW was created in 1981 by the federal Office for Victims of Crime to promote laws, policies and programs to help victims of crime, Marsy's Law for Pennsylvania said.

This year’s theme, “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” emphasizes the importance of leveraging community support to help victims of crime.