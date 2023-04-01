Police provide update on missing Wrightsville man

Kadin Black, 19, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Police are expected to give an update at a press conference today.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Officials are expected to give an update on a missing Wrightsville teenager at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

York County DA Dave Sunday and police are expected to provide an update on Kadin Black, the missing teen.

Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Black stands 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at 717-244-8055 at extension 112 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Those with information can also contact police online here.