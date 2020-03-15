Businesses take precautionary measures amid concerns over spread of COVID-19

Popular grocery stores like Weis and Giant, for example, are taking the virus seriously.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus are prompting precautionary changes for businesses in Pennsylvania.

In a Twitter post, Weis wrote: “Due to overwhelming demand as the result of COVID 19 concerns, we have temporarily shutdown our Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup and home delivery. However you can continue to order at weismarkets.com/shipt. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

“People helping people hand in hand and then taking those same hands on your food that you just bought, it’s not very safe, seriously,” said Roosetta Hinnaeh, a customer.

Giant 24 hour stores are now closing at midnight to allow employees additional time to sanitize and restock shelves.

In a statement the company wrote: “The GIANT Company announced today that starting on Saturday, March 14 and until further notice, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6am the following day. The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.”

However, some people aren’t too concerned.

“I think until there is evidence of the disease in the area it’s all overdone really,” said Glenn Barnes who is visiting from Maryland.

Gold’s Gym in York County is also making changes, cleaning regularly touched surfaces more frequently.

“I feel like as long as I am wiping down my equipment and washing my hands after my sets I think i’ll be alright,” said Evan Lentz, gym member.

Local movie theaters like RC Theatres are doing the same.

A manager at the York County location tells Fox43 they are cleaning frequently used areas more often.