Police make changes in wake of COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — In an effort to protect staff from potential exposures under the current conditions Lancaster Bureau of Police have instituted the following precautions:

-Suspending processing employment fingerprints

-If you are suffering from flu like symptoms or any of the symptoms associated with the Coronavirus/Covid-19, do not come into the police station.

-If you are suffering from the same above symptoms, please do not break the law.

-Officers will be handling more calls via phone to reduce the chance of exposure.

-For calls at a residence or business, they may ask you to step outside in order to speak with you.

-If you are self-quarantined or suffering from above symptoms and need emergency services please tell dispatchers so emergency responders can take proper precautions.

-Please do not be offended if responders arrive wearing personal protective equipment.

For additional information and updates on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and the United States, you can go to the Centers For Disease Control at www.cdc.gov and the PA Department of Health at www.health.pa.gov.



