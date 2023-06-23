Riverfest 2023 returns to Susquehanna River

Riverfest 2023 kicks off in Columbia today. The festival commemorates the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge during the Civil War.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Riverfest 2023 kicks off in Columbia today.

The all-weekend festival commemorates the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge during the Civil War. On the last Sunday in June 1863, locals prevented Confederate troops from crossing the river and moving toward Harrisburg or Philadelphia. Confederate troops were forced to turn back, and just three days later, the Battle of Gettysburg erupted.

“We’re really looking to connect a lot of the local history to this big national story,” said Sophie Vayansky, program coordinator with Susquehanna National Heritage Area.

A Riverfest Exhibit found inside the Columbia Crossing River Trail Center tells the story of the locals who prevented troops from moving to Harrisburg or Philadelphia. A number of newspaper clippings and paintings depicting the burning of the bridge and lectures will be on display throughout the weekend.

“We’re working with heritage partners in the area, local museums and organizations who will be giving different tours and experiences throughout the weekend,” said Vayansky.

Events and programs include:

Bridge Burner Run and Paddle Challenge

Riverfest Trolley Tours

Outdoor Rec Expo

Marietta Walking Tour

Susquehanna Travelers Concert

Fire Performance