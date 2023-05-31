Gettysburg National Military Park announces plans to mark the 160th anniversary of the battle on July 1-3

The battlefield will have a series of free hikes, walks, and presentations that explore and reflect on the turning point of the Civil War.

GETTYSBURG, Pa.

The Gettysburg National Military Park will mark the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg on July 1-3 with a series of free hikes, walks, and presentations that explore and reflect on the turning point of the Civil War.

"The public is invited to join National Park Service staff throughout the three-day period across the battlefield, in the Gettysburg National Cemetery, and at the Museum and Visitor Center," the military park said in a press release.

Numerous programs are offered throughout the day and include something for all ages, organizers said. Each day, three Key Moment stations will be located at specific locations across the battlefield where specific battle action took place. Brief twenty-minute programs, with minimal walking, will take place throughout the day at these stations.

Longer hikes of 60 to 90 minutes will also step off from these stations, organizers said. These longer hikes will explore various aspects and personalities of the battle.

“Park staff have worked diligently to present an abundance of programing that will provide visitors with a wide variety of topics no matter your level of knowledge or age," said Steve Sims, superintendent of the Gettysburg National Military Park. "From our young visitors to our young-at-heart visitors, everyone will find a topic or programs that fits their interest and stamina levels."

In addition to in-depth programming, family friendly activities will provide a fun way for children ages 4 to 13 an opportunity to learn about the battle by following in the footsteps of soldiers who fought at Gettysburg, were wounded during the battle, and during President Abraham Lincoln’s visit in November 1863.

Living history groups will also provide a unique perspective into the daily life of the Civil War soldier. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore their camps and interact with these knowledgeable historians at different locations around the battlefield. The boom and crack of Civil War-era artillery and rifle demonstrations will provide examples of the tools and tactics of 19th century warfare.

Gettysburg National Military Park is once again honored to partner with the Gettysburg Foundation to present the Sacred Trust Talks and Book Signings. These free events will take place at the Museum and Visitor Center from July 1 to 3, and will feature renowned authors, historians, and National Park Service Rangers who will discuss the impact of the American Civil War on contemporary politics and society, industry, medicine, and culture.