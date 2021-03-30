Building model revealed for Crispus Attucks museum in York City that will exhibit local African-American culture

Organizers are planning for the building to have three stories and will be roughly 19,000 square feet.

YORK, Pa. — The building model has been revealed for a Crispus Attucks museum in York City that will exhibit local African-American culture.

Crispus Attucks York's museum is still in the planning phase of development. The organization is collaborating with Murphy & Dittenhafer on the design.

Organizers are planning for the building to have three stories and will be roughly 19,000 square feet.

The building will cost at least $7 million to construct, according to Megan Plumley, the development director of Crispus Attucks.

Plumley says the museum will focus on Crispus Attucks York's one-year anniversary by celebrating its history as well as historical moments such as the 1969 York race riot.

"We wanna touch a little bit of the past of segregation," said Plumley. "But really we wanna spin that to be that positive of, this is how we've grown as a community from that and how diversity and unity are a part of our community now, " said Plumley.

Jacquie Martino-Miller, the CEO of Crispus Attucks Charter School says the museum will give kids an opportunity to learn about their history through oral stories and interactive exhibitions.

"It will be a great place for histories and stories and for them to learn about the contributions of some of the people in York," said Martino-Miller.