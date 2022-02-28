Bowling fundraiser raises money for the 'service to mankind'

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nearly a hundred people showed up to a fundraiser at a Mechanicsburg bowling alley on Sunday, raising money for local causes.
The 20th annual event on Feb. 27 at ABC West Bowling benefited the West Shore "Sertoma" club, which supports local charities and scholarships.
"Sertoma" stands for service to mankind.
An official with the charity said he hopes to continue to grow fundraising efforts.
"It's a lot of fun, we really enjoy it, the people do it but they just like to go out and make money to give it away and I'm very, very pleased to be part of that," West Shore Sertoma Club President Douglas Pieper said. "I want it to grow, I want it to help more people. We need more people to get out and give, that's what they want to do."
The money goes to Kids' Baseball Clinics, New Hope Ministries, the Allison Hill Fund, the West Shore Sertoma Scholarship Fund, the hearing-impaired, and the United Methodist Home for Children.
While the total amount raised hasn't been released yet, the event's silent auction earned $838.