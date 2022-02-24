Skaters and bikers will soon have a place of their own in Carlisle

The new skate park will include a small skate bowl, as well as a lot of flat area that will have some street skate obstacles.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A skate spot is finally coming to Carlisle at the end of this year, after many years of planning.

While the new skate spot is relatively small -- about 5,000 square feet -- borough officials say they're going to make sure it's a good place for all types of skaters.

“We’ve had a number of public meetings, gotten a lot of feedback," said borough councilor Brenda Landis. "We started out with one concept and really worked with the skaters to understand what they want and understanding the limitations that we have on size. So, there’s been a lot of revisions, and it’s been a really great progressive process."

The park will have facilities for bowl skaters, street skaters, seasoned veterans, and newbies, Landis says.

The space will include a small skate bowl, as well as a lot of flat areas that will have some street skate obstacles.

"We worked with the skaters and the designers to definitely try to make sure that it wasn’t congested, that there’s enough space for flow and folks can make room to get some momentum and then try their tricks," said Landis.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of the summer and it will cost around $200,000 to build.