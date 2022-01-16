Dauphin County museum celebrates the life of Betty White

The Hershey Antique Auto Museum is the home of Betty White's 1977 Cadillac Seville named "Parakeet" and they honored her this weekend.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One day ahead of what was supposed to be her 100th birthday, hundreds of people visited a local museum to honor the life of the late Betty White.

The Hershey Antique Auto Museum hosted an unofficial "Betty White Day" at its location in Derry Township, recognizing the actress's special connection to the museum: A man from Texas donated White's 1977 Cadillac Seville named "Parakeet" to the AACA.

"Betty White appeals to everybody it seems like," said AACA Museum Executive Director Jeffrey Bliemeister. "No one ever seems to say anything bad about Betty White, and we are just really fortunate to have her car here."

Bliemeister says for years the museum has housed White's old Cadillac and even received a letter from her saying she was glad it was there.

"When we got it in 2008, I wrote to Betty White's agent and I asked if Betty would be willing to come out and dedicate the car in the museum and I got a wonderful handwritten note back from Betty, first her agent saying she's too busy, and then from Betty saying 'I'm glad to know that my car', she said by the way the car's name is Parakeet, 'I named all my cars after birds and she's in good hands.'"

People are also encouraged to donate to an animal shelter on Jan. 18, in honor of White, who was an avid animal lover.