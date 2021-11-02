Behind the scenes: Learn how the COVID-19 vaccine is delivered to Pennsylvania

Hear from one Dauphin County native who is helping in the process to deliver COVID-19 vaccines across the nation, including here in Pennsylvania.

How do doses of the COVID-19 vaccine get delivered across states?

Just ask Middletown native Matthew DiLoreto who is one of many making it happen as part of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA).

"As of now we've shipped I think it's 62 or 63 million vaccines," said DiLoreto who is Vice President of State Government Affairs for HDA and is an expert at juggling logistics.

The wholesaler's latest mission: to organize delivery of the Moderna shot as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the manufacturer to the provider. It's a vital and essential process to get vaccinations into arms.

"Everybody knew that this pandemic was unprecedented," said DiLoreto, as he noted HDA has tackled other health emergencies in the past including the H1N1 pandemic. This time around though, the emergency is on a larger scale.

HDA doesn't decide how the vaccines are distributed after the deliveries are dropped off. DiLoreto said HDA also doesn't play a part in deciding where the vaccinations are delivered or how much each state receives as those decisions are made by the federal government.

Once those decisions are made, however, HDA can deliver the vaccine quickly.

"It is going out the backdoor in no more than 24 hours on a truck and it's arriving in a state location," said DiLoreto who added "these products are extremely specialized. They need special handling. Ultra cold is the word that's been thrown around a lot."

Just how does the COVID-19 vaccine get from Point A to Point B? Just ask this Dauphin Co native. How his company is getting the vaccine from manufacturers to providers so it can then get into arms. How long the process actually takes @FOX43 at 5 #COVID19 #Covid_19 #COVIDVaccine pic.twitter.com/Rr3rXVMo9K — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) February 11, 2021

With the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and more vaccinations expected to earn FDA approval this year, the HDA's job is only expected to get more complicated. But DiLoreto said his company is happy deliveries of the vaccine and shots are expected to ramp up as that means more shots are getting to more people. The HDA remains in constant communication with state and federal government leaders, including the Biden administration, on the rollout.

When FOX43 asked DiLoreto how he would describe this time period to future generations, he laughed and said he would tell them it's a lot of work first and foremost.

"It is consistently reported inside the halls here of HDA that this will be a time that you look back and say we were involved in this effort," he said, "....it was definitely a pleasure to be kind of on the front lines responding to this effort."

Learn more about HDA:



· The Healthcare Distribution Alliance represents primary pharmaceutical distributors—the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide.