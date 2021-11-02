College students launch website to help people find a COVID-19 vaccine

People can visit VaccinatePa.org. It features county-by-county information, including if there are vaccines available as well as the provider's address and website.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Editors note: The video above is from February 3, 2021.

Limited vaccine supply has made the vaccine appointment process a frustration for many people in Pennsylvania.

Some people have spent hours online searching for available appointments and/or calling providers to get the coveted shot.

A group of college students from PA are trying to reduce the stress and help people find the latest information on vaccine availability.

They have teamed up to create the VaccinatePa.org website.

Vaccine Availability | VaccinatePA We are a volunteer team calling hospitals and pharmacies to identify which facilities are currently administering vaccines. This website will be updated daily to reflect the latest information we are able to gather. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more information. Interested in volunteering?

What started as just five people collecting data from vaccine providers has turned into dozens of "good samaritans" calling pharmacies, hospitals, and health systems frequently over the course of a given week.

The students train volunteers to ask providers questions such as: Does the provider have vaccine available? Is there a wait list? How can I make an appointment?

With the vaccine rollout rapidly and constantly evolving, the students believe Pennsylvanians lack clarity on where, when, and how to get the vaccine.

By centralizing information, they believe they help eligible Pennsylvanians save time. By calling providers and publishing the latest information, the students say they ease the load on phone systems at the hospitals, pharmacies and other facilities which are being inundated with duplicative phone calls from residents asking the same question: Can you give me a vaccine?

The website is updated daily and features county-by-county information. People can see if there are appointments available, the last time a provider has received an allotment of doses, if patients should call or signup online, the provider's current website and address, and more.

The students say they are always looking for extra help. People can contribute to the information collecting effort by emailing the team at vaccinatepa2021@gmail.com.