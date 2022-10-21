What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the last week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — FDA announces Adderall shortage

The FDA has confirmed that the nation is experiencing a shortage of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication, Adderall.

Experts say several reasons are causing the issue. Diagnoses for ADHD have increased, leaving supplies low and some manufacturers say they are missing ingredients needed to make it.

The FDA says it will continue to monitor the situation and give regular updates. In the meantime, they suggest calling your physician to talk about alternate medications.

New sleep guidelines for infants are released

October is "Sudden infant death syndrome" awareness month and the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its sleep guidelines for infants.

They say babies should sleep on their backs, specifically on a flat, non-inclined surface without any kind of soft bedding.

Parents should also be careful about products that could lead to safety complacency, even cardio-respiratory monitors. 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths every year in the U.S.

Dementia can be detected up to a decade before diagnosis

Cambridge researchers have found signs of dementia five to nine years before a patient received a diagnosis.

They say impairments indicating dementia are often subtle and include memory, reaction times, grip strength, weight loss and the number of falls.