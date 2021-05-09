Animal Advocates of South Central PA hosting Spring Essentials Drive to provide vegan food and more to the homeless

Items will include seasonal essentials and vegan food and snacks. The drive will be May 24 at 5 p.m. on 2nd and Market in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's evident that those experiencing homelessness are provided essentials during the cold months, but what about during the spring and summer?

Non-profit vegan lifestyle organization Animal Advocates of South Central PA has a solution for the decline in donations to those in need when it's hot outdoors.

"I remember working with food banks that literally had empty shelves over the summer, said Rissa Miller, a volunteer for Animal Advocates of South Central PA. "We decided we wanted to do a big drive in the beginning of summer and really try to help as much as we could going into these warmer months."

The organization is partnering with Harrisburg's Food Not Bombs, a volunteer organization that shares free meals as a protest against war and poverty, to gather vegan food items and more from the public.

The meals and items will be distributed at their Spring Essential Drive to address this spring and summer deficit.

Miller said while living in Baltimore and running a vegan organization, she received questions from organizations about how to properly provide vegetarian and vegan items to those experiencing homelessness.

"We would do fundraisers and food drives like this to help support those people who were, you know, for whatever reasons, ethical, religious, moral, health, choosing this different lifestyle and being able to support them no matter what their situation was," said Miller.

Miller decided to continue this mission in the Harrisburg community. Outside of vegan food items, the organization is collecting canned vegetables and fruit with pull-top opening, juice packs, individual coffee and drink mixes, individual wet wipes, feminine hygiene items and more.

If you're interested in donating an item to the drive, contact Animal Advocates of South Central PA through email at animalalliespa@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram to arrange a pickup.