Tree knocks down wires affecting Amtrak Keystone trains between Harrisburg and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — On Sunday morning Amtrak announced via Twitter that Keystone trains are temporarily suspended due to downed wires.

Amtrak says there are downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia affecting trains that run from Harrisburg to Philadelphia.

Amtrak officials say the wires were brought down by a large tree that fell on top of both power lines and catenary wires.

At this time, Amtrak is also experiencing issues with their phone lines and is asking customers to only call for urgent travel inquiries.

No word yet on when services are expected to resume but officials say crews are working to clear the area and restore power.