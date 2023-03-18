Travel from DC to NYC for just $20 on Amtrak with new "Night Owl" fares

This deal is proof that the early bird doesn't always get the worm. Or, do they?

WASHINGTON — Calling all night owls and early birds. Amtrak is offering big savings on early morning and late night departures between New York City and Washington, D.C.

Special "Night Owl Fares" as low as $5 to $20 are now available on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes.

In a release Amtrak officials said, "This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer later or earlier departures."

Amtrak is offering the new low fares on select trains departing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. traveling between New York City and D.C. Additional stops will be made along the way in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Sample one-way fares:

New York – Washington: $20

New York – Baltimore/BWI: $15

Washington – Newark/Newark Liberty: $15

New York – Philadelphia: $10

New York – Wilmington: $10

Philadelphia – Washington: $10

Washington – Wilmington $10

Philadelphia – Baltimore/BWI: $5

New York – Newark/Newark Liberty: $5

Washington – Baltimore/BWI: $5

The discounted tickets could provide travelers some much needed financial relief as inflation hits hard.



