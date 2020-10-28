All in-person voting and 50,000 mail in ballots expected to all be counted as early as Election Night in Dauphin County

Commissioner Pries says, some winners of races could be known as early as Election Night

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries is optimistic the county could have the majority of ballots counted as early as Election Night. Pries says, the county processed 65,000 mail-in ballot applications. So far, it's received about 45,000 mail-in ballots back. While some worry results in Pennsylvania may be delayed, Pries is optimistic people in Dauphin County could know the results by early morning Wednesday. Pries says, at this rate, races may be able to be called in the county if they aren't close.

"We now believe that Election Night we'll have all the in person voting done and approximately, if everything goes well, 50,000 mail in ballots completed," said Pries.

Dauphin County is expecting to have all in person voting counted plus about 50,000 mail in ballots counted as early as Election night. So far, the county has sent out 65,800 mail in ballots, 45,000 have been received as of today. @FOX43 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 28, 2020

Pries gave FOX43 a tour of what Election Day headquarters will be like in the county. About 30 volunteers will begin the process of counting mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day. They plan to use a machine that will open the mail-in ballots at a rate of about 40,000 per hour. The ballots then be taken to another machine to count their vote.

This is just one of the machines Dauphin County will use in the process of counting mail-in ballots on Election Day. I’m told it can run about 40,000 ballots per hour! @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/u5Luy1MHOO — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 28, 2020

Aside from mail-in ballots, the count is ready to go for in person voting on Election Day. All 159 voting locations in Dauphin County are set and bags are packed for polls workers to take to their precincts. The bags contained personal protective equipment.

"We are giving them materials to utilize and hope when voters come into the polls, they are confident we are following CDC guidelines," said Pries.