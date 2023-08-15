Emergency crews respond to building fire in Littlestown

The fire was reported at a warehouse and apartment building on the 200 block of M St. earlier this afternoon.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters and emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported fire in Adams County.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon on the 200 block of M Street in Littlestown, according to emergency dispatch.

The building involved is an apartment complex and warehouse, according to Littlestown Police Chief Chuck Kellar. The apartments in the building are believed to be vacant, Kellar said.

As of 3:15 p.m., no emergency personnel had been inside the building due to fears that it might collapse, according to Kellar.

There was no official word on whether anyone was injured.