Police are searching for missing New Oxford man

Dylan Lawyer, 27, was last seen at his home on Feb. 21, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Eastern Adams Regional Police are searching for a New Oxford man who has been missing since February 21.

Dylan Lawyer, 27, was last seen at his home on Oxford Court at about 1 p.m. on that day, police say. He was last seen driving a tan, older-model Ford Explorer with unknown Pennsylvania registration, police say.

Lawyer is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds.

He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, police say.