Police are searching for missing New Oxford man

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Eastern Adams Regional Police are searching for a New Oxford man who has been missing since February 21.
Dylan Lawyer, 27, was last seen at his home on Oxford Court at about 1 p.m. on that day, police say. He was last seen driving a tan, older-model Ford Explorer with unknown Pennsylvania registration, police say.
Lawyer is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds.
He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, police say.
Anyone with information on Lawyer's whereabouts is asked to contact Eastern Adams Regional Police at (717) 624-1614 or by calling 911.