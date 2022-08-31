1 person, 4 dogs displaced following house fire in Biglerville

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — One person and four dogs have been displaced following a house fire on the 200 block of Main Street in Biglerville, Adams County on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch.
Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30. One of them was injured and transported to the hospital; there is no word on his condition at this time, also according to emergency dispatch.
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the fire has been marked under control.
The coroner was not called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
