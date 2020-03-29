Lancaster mom sends letters of hope to patients and staff at LGH

Lauren Sophia Kreider of Lancaster challenges community members to think of those who can't be home during this difficult time and send inspirational messages.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Many of us have a lot of spare time on our hands being at home but some, aren't as fortunate.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, ill patients are in the hospital without having the ability to get visits from family and friends.

Lauren Sophia Kreider of Lancaster had a conversation with a friend who works at Lancaster General Hospital. They said how they stayed with a patient who was dying and completely alone. They couldn't be with their family because of the COVID-19 preventative measures the hospital had to take.

That's when Lauren got the idea to send cards to patients but also hospital staff who are on the front lines, risking their lives, to care for others. Sending cards to complete strangers in hopes of making a difference.

“To be in that vulnerable place all by yourself and to know that there’s someone that you’re not forgotten,' said Kreider. That your community still remembers you. I think it’s worth a lot.”

At least once a day, Lauren and her son, Lucas, make cards. Lucas adds his special touch with a creative idea he learned in school. He makes origami hearts and slips them inside the cards for a little homemade love.

As simple as taking a white piece of paper, a marker and writing an inspirational quote inside to have make someone's day at LGH.

“Trying to model that for my son that you know in times of crisis, there’s always people around that want to help and so we can be those people,' says Kreider. So, I think that to, feels empowering to me as a mom to be able to show him what that looks like.”

All in hopes of more families jumping on board and spreading hope to even more hospitals.

You can send cards to:

Lancaster General Hospital, c/o Someone who needs love, 555 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.

If you would like to help or are in need of help, follow the link below to the local Facebook group COVID-19 Mutual Aid - Lancaster PA.