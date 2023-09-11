x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Rite Aid will now sell Narcan as an over-the-counter nasal spray

The pharmacy chain announced that the life-saving medication will soon be available for purchase at all stores nationwide on Monday.
Credit: WPMT

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rite Aid has joined the growing list of businesses such as Target, CVS and Walgreens that have all opted to sell Narcan over the counter.

The pharmacy chain announced that Narcan will now be available for purchase from any location nationwide on Monday.

According to Rite Aid, Narcan will soon be able to be purchased by the carton for $45. Each carton contains two nasal spray medication devices that are single-use.  

“By making NARCAN Nasal Spray easily accessible over the counter to Rite Aid customers, more people will have the ability to save a life,” said Summer Kerley, Vice President of Clinical Services and Market Access Solutions for Rite Aid. “We encourage customers to ask their local Rite Aid pharmacist how they can be prepared to reverse an opioid emergency.”

More information on the medication, as well as the ability to purchase Narcan devices online, can be found on Rite Aid's website.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app.

More Videos

In Other News

Woman with rare muscular disease gets her driver's license

Before You Leave, Check This Out