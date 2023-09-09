Drug treatment and recovery professionals offering Narcan after spike in opioid overdoses in Dauphin County

People seeking to enter treatment or access services can call Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services 24 hours a day at 717-635-2254.

Editor's note: The video above was originally published on March 30.

In a span of around 12 hours, the Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services got reports of 18 opioid overdoses, with four happening in a 20-minute period.

Four of the 18 overdoses happened in Harrisburg and were fatal.

In response to this dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced drug overdoses within such a short timeframe, treatment and recovery professionals are raising the alarm and offering the overdose-reversal medication, Narcan.

“Those using recreational drugs should be aware that the products known to them may contain particularly potent fentanyl. Initial testing has found fentanyl in cocaine and other synthetic drugs,” said Randie Yeager, director of Dauphin County Human Services.

On Saturday, JFT Recovery donated cases of Narcan to be distributed throughout the city, including at homeless encampments.

“Treatment is proven to work. We encourage phone calls to have the initial conversation about how to mitigate crisis and seek help for substance use disorder,” said Kristin Varner, director of Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services.

People seeking to enter treatment or access services can call Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services 24 hours a day at 717-635-2254.