Penn State Health announces patients can now schedule online appointments for urgent care and walk-in visits

The new policy allows patients to stay home until their estimated time for treatment, the healthcare provider said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health announced Wednesday that it is now allowing patients to schedule online appointments for urgent and walk-in care.

Patients can save time and check in online to reserve a spot at select healthcare locations through InQuicker.

This process allows patients to remain in the comfort of their home until their estimated time for treatment, the healthcare provider said.

It also allows providers to better prepare space, staff and supplies ahead of time, Penn State Health said.

“The addition of InQuicker is part of Penn State Health’s commitment to continuously improve access and make the scheduling process smoother and more efficient for when people need care,” said Jeanette Gibbs, senior vice president of ambulatory services for Penn State Health Medical Group.

Walk-in locations allow patients to schedule appointments for minor injuries and illnesses such as cuts, minor burns, sprains, joint pain and upper respiratory infections. Walk-in facilities do not provide routine health maintenance services such as physical exams or prescription refills, Penn State Health said.

The check-in tool is designed to filter certain symptom keywords that may indicate a life-threatening or debilitating medical condition. People who indicate having such medical conditions are prompted to dial 911 or go immediately to the nearest hospital emergency room.

People may visit pennstatehealth.org/checkin to reserve an appointment time at these Penn State Health locations:

Penn State Health Urgent Care



Camp Hill: 431 N. 21st St., Suite 100, Camp Hill

Carlisle: 1211 Forge Road, Suite 500, Carlisle

Maidencreek: 108 Plaza Dr., Suite 101, Blandon

Muhlenberg: 4301 N. 5th St. Hwy., Suite 102, Muhlenberg

Strausstown: 44 East Ave., Strausstown

Penn State Health Walk-in Care