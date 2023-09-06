Organizations urge lawmakers to address lead contamination problem in Pennsylvania schools

A recent PennEnvironment report gave Pennsylvania a failing grade for lack of effort to get lead out of school drinking water.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the school year heads into full swing, a new PennEnvironment report ranks Pennsylvania among one of the worst states in the country when it comes to finding lead in drinking water at schools, highlighting an ongoing health risk for students across the Commonwealth.

"Thousands of educators and students spend hours every day in our schools with no idea that the water they are drinking is poisoning them," said Jeff Ney, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

The report gives Pennsylvania an 'F' grade, along with 27 other states, when it comes to addressing lead contamination in school drinking water.

"This is happening in every corner of the Commonwealth, from Butler county to Scranton, in rural schools, in suburban schools and urban schools," said Stephanie Wein, a clean water advocate for PennEnvironment.

The report cites a lack of efforts being made to address the problem including replacing drinking equipment laced with lead and lagging requirements for testing at schools, resulting in the failing grade.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests lead in school drinking water should not exceed 1 part per billion, a standard not currently present in Pennsylvania.

Right now, school districts can also avoid testing for lead if they discuss the issue at public hearings.

Organizations are now pushing for change and demanding lawmakers take immediate action.

"Common Pennsylvania, we can do better, we must do better," said Ney. "We need regular testing now, we need strong lead remediation in the schools and we need that now. We need to be preemptive in eliminating wherever it may crop up. Lead in our school's drinking water is not a partisan issue. It’s not about politics at all. It’s about the health and safety of our kids."

Lead is a neurotoxin that at long-term exposure even at low levels can be harmful to the brain and other organs, especially in children.

"Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of lead, harming their learning and their development and their behavior," said Wein.

According to a 2021 report by Women for a Healthy Environment, 91% of 65 Pennsylvania school districts tested found traces of lead in their drinking water.

It’s a problem that stems from older infrastructure laced with the toxic substance that is seeping into school drinking water systems.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania was recently selected by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as one of four states picked for its accelerated lead pipe replacement program.

"When you have lead in the pipes which most of our schools do, it’s not a matter of if we're going to have contamination of the water, it’s a matter of when," said Wein.

Organizations are emphasizing the time to take action is now.

"It’s past the time that Pennsylvania stands up and makes the safety of our schools a priority," said Ney. "Let’s show our kids that a little hard work and focus we can turn that F into an A."