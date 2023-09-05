Lebanon County borough experiencing water shortages, contamination after main leak

Richland Borough has issued a boil advisory, as well as notice for all residents to only use water for emergency purposes after a main leak on Monday.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A borough in Lebanon County has been experiencing issues with its drinking water following a water main leak on Monday.

Richland Borough issued a statement on Tuesday announcing a boil water advisory, effective immediately for all residents. This comes shortly after an emergency water usage-only notice was put into place.

The borough stated that all water needs to be brought to a boil for one minute and cooled before being used; it's also highly recommended that water bottles are used primarily during this time.

A water main leak has been cited as the cause for the inconvenience, and officials noted that The Richland Borough Water Company staff will be taking bacteriological samples to ensure the water's safety.

Residents will be notified once the conservation and boil advisory notices have been lifted.