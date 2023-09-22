A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Positive body image is linked to higher life satisfaction

A new study shows having a positive body image may have other benefits too, like better overall mental health.

Researchers in England used data from tens of thousands of participants in 65 nations. They say greater body appreciation is characterized by being more satisfied with life and having a better mental well-being.

The study also says that body appreciation was higher in participants who were single, compared with people who were married or in a committed relationship.

Using marijuana and tobacco may lead to anxiety and depression

Researchers say marijuana and tobacco use may be linked to anxiety and depression.

A recent study analyzed the data of nearly 54,000 adults in the country between 2020 and 2022. Researchers found those who consumed tobacco and cannabis were more likely to report having these mental health issues than those who did not consume either substance.

Experts say more research is needed to find the extent and cause of the connection between the substances and the illnesses.

Psychedelics and mental health

Rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues have been on the rise. While traditional treatments exist, some supporters of psychedelic mushrooms hope they can open new doors for the future of mental health.

Oregon became the first state to legalize magic mushrooms, and so far the industry is growing.

According to a recent study, after being treated with two doses of magic mushrooms and given psychotherapy, adults who misused alcohol had an 83% decrease in their drinking. Some researchers say the mushrooms can also provide relief for PTSD and severe depression.