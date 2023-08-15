Free potassium iodide pills available for those near nuclear power plants in Pa. on Aug. 17

The tablets will be offered to anyone who lives or works within 10 miles of the power plants and will be available for pickup on Aug. 17.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that it will offer free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to certain members of the public on Thursday, Aug. 17.

KI can add another layer of protection when instructed to use. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic, according to the Dept. of Health.

The pills are safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children, and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a healthcare provider and only take it if instructed to do so by state health officials.

The pills will be offered to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of a future emergency.

They will be available for pickup—no appointment necessary—at the following locations:

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta, Pa., 17314

East Drumore Township Municipal Building, 925 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, Pa., 17566

Beaver Valley Power Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley Mall – Center at the Mall, 570 Beaver Valley Mall Blvd., Monaca, Pa., 15061

Limerick Generating Station – times vary by location

Keystone Fire Company, 240 North Walnut St., Boyertown, Pa., 19512 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Kimberton Fire Company Banquet Hall, 2276 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460 (12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Limerick Fire Department, 390 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, Pa., 19512 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Pottstown Health Center, 364 King St. Pottstown, Pa. 19464 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Luzerne County Community College: Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St. Nanticoke, Pa., 18634

Butler Township Community Center (Gym), 411 West Butler Drive, Drums, Pa., 18222

Berwick City Hall, 1800 N. Market St., Berwick, Pa., 18603

“Making potassium iodide tablets available for residents is a critical part of emergency preparedness and public health,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are rare, but it is important to have tablets on hand. The tablets should only be taken when instructed and in the event of an emergency, Pennsylvanians should follow local authorities’ instructions.”

The pills can also be retrieved by calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or by visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.