Geisinger Health announces plans to join Kaiser Permanente in new, national healthcare system

The new venture, called Risant Health, will "expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country," the healthcare companies said.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger Health on Wednesday announced an agreement to become the first healthcare system to join a new, national system created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in California.

The new venture, called Risant Health, will "expand access to value-based care in more communities across the country," the healthcare companies said in a joint press release.

The companies called the decision to merge "an innovative move designed to improve the health of communities, achieve better healthcare outcomes, and improve healthcare affordability."

Once the move is approved by government regulatory entities, Geisinger will become a part of the new organization by acquisition, the companies said.

The news release said health systems acquired by Risant “will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems serving and meeting the needs of their communities, providers and health plans while gaining expertise, resources, and support through Risant Health’s value-based platform.”

Geisinger’s CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, will be CEO of Risant Health once the merger is approved.

The Pennsylvania-based Geisinger will keep its name, mission and organizational structure, according to the press release.

Joining Risant will give it access to increased ability "to enhance its services to its patients, members and communities across Pennsylvania, while expanding its impact on health care broadly," the companies said.