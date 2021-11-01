Geisinger Community Health Services will pay $18.5 million settlement for submitting false claims to Medicare from 2012-2017

The claims involved hospice and home health services that violated Medicare rules. Geisinger voluntarily disclosed the violations after discovering them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday that Geisinger Community Health Services has agreed to pay a settlement of more than $18.5 million "to resolve allegations of civil liability for submitting claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services that violated Medicare rules and regulations."

GCHS voluntarily disclosed the violations, which occurred between January 2012 and December 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the voluntary disclosures, GCHS submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services that violated Medicare rules and regulations regarding physician certifications of terminal illness, patient elections of hospice care, and physician face-to-face encounters with home health patients.

After it discovered the problems, GCHS took corrective action and disclosed the matter to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Geisinger will pay a total sum of $18,513,621.05.

“The $18 million payment in this matter reflects the priority healthcare providers should place on making sure they closely follow all Medicare rules and regulations,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Brandler in a press release. “Healthcare fraud remains a focus of the Department of Justice and the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office.

"I commend GCHS for taking this seriously, voluntarily disclosing these issues to our office and working to address the problems that led to these violations.”