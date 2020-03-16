Central Dauphin School District to provide free grab-and-go meals for kids in the district during school closure

Breakfast and lunch will be issued to all children ages 18 and under within the district's borders beginning March 17, the district said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Central Dauphin School District said Monday it will provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals to any children ages 18 and under who live in the district during the state-mandated closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will begin March 17. Meals will be available every weekday between 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be given out at the same time, the district announced.

The child must be present to receive their meal, due to National School Lunch Program guidelines, the district said. Meals will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, according to the district. The supplies will be adjusted once the district can gauge the level of community participation in the program.

Meals will be available for pickup at Central Dauphin East High School and Swatara Middle School, the district said. Children should choose the location most convenient to their family.

For pickup at Swatara Middle School:

All meal pickup traffic will flow from Hanshue Street towards the school.

Continue down the road between the school and the field.

Meals will be distributed by the loading dock next to the kitchen. Do not exit your vehicle.

Exit towards Highland Street

For pickup at CD East High School: