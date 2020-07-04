Some manufacturers are ready to retool their production line to make medical supplies, but they argue their supply chains are limited due to business-closure orders.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Merchandise company Fanatics in Easton, Pennsylvania is usually rolling out MLB jerseys by the thousands this time of year. Instead, the company is using that material to make masks and gowns to donate to healthcare workers.

Other manufacturing businesses are ready to jump in and help the state get through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Manufacturing is the engine that drives Pennsylvania’s economy,” said David N. Taylor, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association.

That engine came to a grinding halt on March 23, when Governor Tom Wolf’s business-closure order took effect. It shut down all “non-essential” businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Taylor said the Governor's business-closure order is hindering some companies from manufacturing a coronavirus defense.

“Those apparel companies that want to retool to make masks and surgical gowns and linens for the new hospital beds that need to come online, obviously they can’t make those things out of wishful thinking. They need actual fabric,” stated Taylor.

Textile mills are considered “non-essential” and were ordered to close. This has cut off the supply chain to many manufacturers. Naylor said businesses are also impacted by the closure of foundries and chemical manufacturing companies—which consists of paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing.

In response, the state has created a newly developed Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal. The portal will allow businesses to identify their critical supply chain capabilities, needs, workforce gaps, and innovative opportunities. The goal is to help businesses pivot production and begin making COVID-19 related supplies for healthcare workers.

A waiver process had allowed businesses to argue that they are life-sustaining and should be exempt from the Governor’s shutdown order. The deadline to apply for that waiver was April 3. It is unclear whether the new portal will bypass this waiver process.

Taylor said the Governor’s initial business-closure order was far too broad and did not recognize the importance of supply chains to vendors and distribution networks within the manufacturing sector.

“We are burning daylight. That [initial order] was March 19. We are much further down the road and I am very concerned about our ability to get these critical supplies to the healthcare facilities before the wave of infections crests,” declared Taylor.