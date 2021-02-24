York County enters agreement with WellSpan Health to establish mass COVID-19 vaccination center

The location of the center will be named later, according to the York County Commissioners. Vaccinations will be by appointment only based on vaccine availability.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Commissioners announced Wednesday that the county has entered into an agreement with WellSpan Health to establish a community vaccination center.

The center will be located at a site to be named later, the commissioners said in a press release.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only, and appointments will depend on vaccine availability, the county said.

The county’s agreement with WellSpan will outline the responsibilities of each party in the implementation and organization of the center.

The expenses related to getting this site up and running, which will include some site renovations, specialized equipment purchases, rent and utility expenses along with other costs, will be paid by the county, the commissioners said.

The county is eligible for reimbursement for those costs, and will be requesting such reimbursement, according to the commissioners.

The county has been in ongoing discussions with WellSpan to set up a vaccination site, the commissioners said. This agreement marks a major step forward in the county’s effort to facilitate vaccines getting into people’s arms.