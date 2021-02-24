HACC to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The agreement between Dauphin County and Harrisburg Area Community College will result in a parking lot area being used for a mass vaccination clinic.

Dauphin County and HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College, have entered into an agreement to use the large HACC West End parking lot area for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be entirely dependent upon an increase in the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine being allotted to Dauphin County from state and federal resources, according to a release from the county.

“Getting vaccinated is a concern to many of our residents and is a top priority of ours. We have been planning in the event doses become available to supply such an operation,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said via a press release. “This agreement ensures we will have a central location able to support mass vaccination, should dosages increase.”

“We are grateful to HACC for stepping up as a community partner here and offering their location, which is central and accessible to communities of color and residents of our rural areas in northern Dauphin County,” Commissioner Chair Jeff Haste said.