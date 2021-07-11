Vaccine providers hit by large demand for shots as kids 5 to 11 become eligible

On Nov. 7, hundreds of families lined up in Derry Township for COVID-19 vaccines.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The line for COVID-19 vaccines wrapped around the corner on Sunday, as hundreds signed up for a clinic in Derry Township, Dauphin County. It's just the latest clinic to see a huge demand as shots roll out to 5 to 11-year-olds.

"We did a little scrambling. We are allocated almost 3600 doses but we only got the first 600 and we filled up over 800 slots in 24 hours," said Chuck Kray of HersheyCare, as he noted other vaccine providers stepped up to help pitch in vaccines to cover the need.

The kid-sized Pfizer vaccination began shipping out following the official approval of the shot for children 5-11. Pfizer said the emergency use authorization is supported by clinical data that showed high vaccine efficacy of 90.7% in that age group during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain.

"The staff has been phenomenal," said Kray as he noted the amount of workers present at Sunday's clinic. "All stepping up and picking up all kinds of extra time."

Kray's team also administered nearly 900 shots for children on Friday along with additional adult boosters.

Kray noted the original rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of 2021 helped his team become experts at holding large-scale clinics.

However, he noted administering shots to children can present different challenges. Candy lined the tables Sunday as some children brought stuffed animals to help their bravery in rolling up their sleeves.