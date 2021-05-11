Vaccine providers gear up for busy weekend as kids pack their doors

Clinics are planned across the region this weekend as children 5-11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 shot

Customers who stepped inside Lititz Apothecary on Friday immediately encountered a line of children and their parents. It is just a small example of what vaccine providers across our region expect this weekend as clinics are planned to roll out hundreds, even thousands of COVID-19 shots.

"We have a clinic scheduled at the Wyndham Resort," said Dr. Chet Patel of the clinic Lititz Apothecary planned for Saturday. He said so far the pharmacy has 350 children registered for the event that will go on with the help of 67 volunteers.

The pharmacy is still accepting more patients for the event and inside their store. Parents must sign a permission paper in order for children under 18 to get the vaccines. Learn how to sign up here.

Dr. Patel said the pharmacy is seeing more children then they first expected. He noted some children do cry while getting the shot, but more are actually excited to get the jab.

"Tears yes. Joy as well. Tears from parents. Tears of joy afterwards knowing that the kids will have more social life," he said.

HersheyCare owner, Chuck Kray, noted his team administered nearly 900 shots on Friday alone with thousands more to come on Sunday. They plan a vaccination clinic again on Sunday at the Granada Ave gym from 12-5pm.