Study reveals some parents are still reluctant to get their kids vaccinated

The CDC is expected to give a final decision on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 on Nov. 2. But, some parents are still hesitant.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Centers for Disease Control an Prevention will meet Tuesday to decide whether they'll give a final sign-off on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the vaccine's use for children in that age group on Oct. 29 and vaccine providers are already beginning to receive shipments for children under 12.

The news may add pressure to some parents who are still feeling reluctant to get their kids vaccinated.

The KFF COVID-19 Monitor is an ongoing research project which continuously tracks the attitudes and experiences of the public and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The monitor published a study last week revealing the current attitudes parents in the United States hold towards vaccines and their children.

The study showed 27% of parents are eager for their children under 12 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, if approved, and will have them receive it right away. On the other hand, 33% of parents are still reluctant and say they will wait until they see how the shot is working. Thirty percent say they will not allow their child to receive the vaccine.

Some reasons parents cited for not wanting to get their children vaccinated include accessibility and finances. Unknown side effects were also a major contributor to this reluctance. Seventy-four percent of parents reported they are concerned about the vaccine's possible negative impact on their child's fertility in the future. Fifty-one percent say they fear they may need to take off work if their child receives the vaccine and have to treat them for possible side effects.

More than 30% of parents say they will have difficulty traveling to get their child vaccinated and 45% are concerned about out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine.

The concerns continue with fear of vaccine mandates in children as they continue in-person learning.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Health has said if the CDC gives final approval, parents can have their children receive the vaccine as early as Nov. 4.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam has said approval of the vaccine in the 5 to 11 age group would add a higher level of protection to prevent the spread of the virus to other people.

"The arrival of the vaccine should help keep kids in school for in-person learning and move us a step closer to moving out of the pandemic," she said.