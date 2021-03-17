Sadler Health holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Perry County

The vaccination clinic is open only to Perry County residents with Phase 1A eligibility according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Sadler Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Perry County on Saturday March 20.

Sadler Health announced this week the clinic will be held at New Bloomfield Elementary School in the gymnasium and is open only to Perry County residents with Phase 1A eligibility. as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

An appointment is required, to schedule one, you can go to SadlerHealth.org/schedule or call 717-960-6901.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People planning to get vaccinated need to bring:

A photo ID

EPI Pen (if prescribed one)

Insurance Card (if insured)