Franklin County to open COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Chambersburg Mall

The clinic is expected to open next month, the county's commissioners said Wednesday. It will be located at the former Burlington Coat Factory store.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 10.

Franklin County will open a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the former Burlington Coat Factory store in the Chambersburg Mall on Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to the county's board of commissioners.

The county will partner with WellSpan Health, which will run the site, the commissioners said in a press release.

“We continue to be focused on doing whatever we can in the fight against COVID-19," said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller. "This vaccination clinic is the result of a great partnership between the County, WellSpan, and the Chambersburg Mall that will benefit Franklin County residents."

“Proximity to public transportation and parking availability were major factors for us in choosing a site,” said Commissioner John Flannery. “This is really an ideal location.”

"This clinic will provide increased access to vaccines for all Franklin County residents," stated Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski.

Franklin County’s community vaccination clinic is anticipated to be up and running by mid-April, the commissioners said.

Residents interested in registering for a vaccine appointment may contact WellSpan at https://www.wellspan.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/ , call the WellSpan COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 or contact Keystone Health at https://keystonehealth.org/covid19vaccine/.